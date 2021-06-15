London Metal Exchange to charge fee for priority off-warrant stocks report

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it will introduce a fee for priority access to its monthly off-warrant report.

The new priority service gives buyers access to the off-warrant stocks reports three weeks before the free version is available on the LME's website, the exchange said in a notice.

In July 2020 the LME began publishing stocks of metal in its global storage network that could be put on warrant and traded on the exchange to increase market transparency.

For priority off-warrant reports, the LME will charge $240 per individual user, per annum and the reports will be available on the 20th of every month.

Last week, the LME said it intended to "enhance its Off Warrant Stock Report to be a more comprehensive and accurate record of off-warrant material, which will provide greater transparency on physical stocks to all market participants".

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.