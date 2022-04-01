London Metal Exchange suspends some Russian metal from its UK warehouses

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will suspend deliveries of some metals produced in Russia into its approved warehouses in Britain including copper from Norilsk Nickel and aluminium from Rusal.

Any deliveries of aluminium produced by Rusal 0486.HK and copper produced by Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM and JSC Uralelektromed into its approved warehouses in Britain had to have been exported from Russia before March 25, the LME said.

The announcement comes after the UK slapped 35% additional duties on imports of Russian copper, lead, primary aluminium and aluminium alloy on March 15.

The suspension also includes lead produced by JSC Uralelektromed.

The LME, the world's largest and oldest venue for trading metals, has said it would not go beyond what government sanctions on Russia prescribe.

