London Metal Exchange suspends some Russian metal from its system

The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will suspend deliveries of some metals produced in Russia into its approved warehouses including copper from Norilsk Nickel and aluminium from Rusal.

Any deliveries of aluminium produced by Rusal 0486.HK and copper produced by Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM and JSC Uralelektromed into its approved warehouses had to have been exported from Russia before March 25, the LME said.

