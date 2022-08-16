London Metal Exchange suspends Russian nickel from UK warehouses

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday it is suspending with immediate effect Russian nickel from its warehouses in the UK unless the warehouse can establish that the exportation date from Russia was prior to July 20.

The move follows the announcement by the UK of a 35% additional duty on nickel imports, the exchange said.

