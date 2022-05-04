London Metal Exchange suspends Russian lead from its system

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it was immediately suspending the warranting of Russian produced lead into its approved warehouses following European sanctions on the country's products.

The LME said in a statement that there were currently no lead inventories of Russian origin in its approved warehouses.

Benchmark prices for lead CMPB3 jumped after the news.

In April, the European Commission applied restrictive measures on certain products from Russia, including "unwrought lead", after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In response to sanctions on Russia by the United Kingdom, the LME last month suspended nickel products from Russia in its warehouses.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Sandra Maler)

