LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it was immediately suspending the warranting of Russian produced lead into its approved warehouses.

The LME said in a statement that there were currently no lead inventories of Russian origin in its approved warehouses.

