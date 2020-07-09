London Metal Exchange starts to publish off-warrant stocks

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange started on Thursday to publish stocks of metal in its global storage network that could be put on warrant and traded on the exchange to increase market transparency, the exchange said in a release.

The off-warrant stocks of aluminium in warehouses registered to issue LME warrants totalled 1,004,227 tonnes at the end of May, while those for copper stood at 161,374 tonnes.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.