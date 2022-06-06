Commodities

London Metal Exchange fines StoneX Financial 55,000 sterling

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined StoneX Financial 55,000 pounds ($69,020) after an investigation into why the financial firm "failed to report its daily position reporting files in an accurate and timely manner", the exchange said on Monday.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman )

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

