London Metal Exchange delays launch of new contracts to July

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Thursday its plan to launch six cash-settled futures contracts would be pushed back to July 19 from the original date of June 14.

The six new contracts are for European aluminium premiums, U.S. aluminium scrap, lithium hydroxide, European hot rolled steel, steel scrap in India and steel scrap in Taiwan.

The LME is the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals.

The CME Group CME.O said this month it would launch a lithium hydroxide futures contract on May 3, pending relevant regulatory reviews.

