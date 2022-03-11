London Metal Exchange defends nickel suspension after 'disorderly' trade

Corrects day to Friday

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) defended its decision to suspend nickel trading earlier this week when prices doubled within hours, saying the market had become disorderly, with prices not reflecting the physical market.

The exchange halted nickel trading and cancelled trades on Tuesday after prices rocketed to more than $100,000 per tonne in a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers.

"We recognise the frustration of some market participants regarding the decision to suspend nickel trading and to cancel Tuesday early-morning trades," the LME said in a statement on Friday.

This was done "in the interests of systemic stability and market integrity", during which the 145-year-old exchange followed regulatory due process, it added.

"We are now focused on the mechanics of reopening the market as efficiently and as quickly as possible."

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, has said it would not reopen the nickel market until it can ensure stability.

Friday's statement did not provide any further details about reopening, but a previous statement said any decision to reopen would come before 1400 GMT on the prior business day.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. 0388.HK

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.