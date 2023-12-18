News & Insights

World Markets

London marine insurers widen high risk zone in Red Sea as attacks surge

Credit: REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

December 18, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Jonathan Saul for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - London's marine insurance market has widened the area in the Red Sea it deems as high risk amid a surge in attacks on commercial ships, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Guidance from the Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) and representatives from the London insurance company market, is watched closely and influences underwriters' considerations over insurance premiums.

The joint war committee widened the high risk zone to 18 degrees north from 15 degrees north previously, the statement said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Alison Williams)

((jonathan.saul@thomsonreuters.com; + 44 207 542 4357 ; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.saul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.