London marine insurers extend high-risk area to all Russian waters

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - London’s marine insurance market on Monday added all of Russia’s waters to its list of areas deemed high risk, an advisory showed, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

Guidance from the Joint War Committee (JWC) is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.

Last month the JWC added Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its high-risk areas.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul Editing by David Goodman)

