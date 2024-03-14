London March cocoa expiry sees 75,000 metric tons tendered

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A total of 75,000 metric tons of cocoa was tendered against the ICE March London cocoa contract LCCH4, exchange data showed on Thursday.

The delivery against the contract, which expired on Wednesday, included 36,120 tons of cocoa from Nigeria, 26,000 tons from Cameroon and 10,080 tons from Ivory Coast.

There were also smaller volumes of cocoa from Guinea, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ghana, Liberia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Madagascar, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Venezuela and Togo.

The sellers of the cocoa were Societe Generale International (66,820 tons), Sucden Financial (8,090), ABN AMRO Clearing Bank (80) and StoneX Finanicial (10).

The buyer was J.P. Morgan Securities.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

