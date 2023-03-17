London March cocoa expiry sees 72,280 tonnes tendered

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - A total of 72,280 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE March London cocoa contract LCCH3, exchange data showed on Friday.

The delivery against the contract, which expired on Thursday, included 30,310 tonnes of cocoa from Nigeria, 18,650 tonnes from Cameroon and 17,930 tonnes from Ivory Coast.

There were also smaller volumes of cocoa from Guinea, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Liberia, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Venezuela and Togo.

The buyer of the cocoa was J.P. Morgan Securities.

The sellers were Sucden Financial (61,170 tonnes), Societe Generale International (10,970) and StoneX Financial (140 tonnes).

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

