London-listed Global Ports gets takeover approach from shipping firm MSC

June 15 (Reuters) - Global Ports Holding PLC GPH.L, the world's largest cruise port operator, said on Wednesday it had received an approach about a potential cash offer from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Global Ports, owned by Turkish businessman Mehmet Kutman, said that talks were ongoing and the deadline for MSC to make an offer or walk away is July 13.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

