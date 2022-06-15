London-listed Global Ports confirms takeover approach from shipping firm MSC

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global Ports Holding PLC, the world's largest cruise port operator, said on Wednesday it had received an approach about a potential cash offer from Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Shares of the London-listed company closed up 19% at 109 pence and marked their best day in two years after Global Ports confirmed a Bloomberg report that MSC was considering taking a controlling stake in Global Ports.

Global Ports, owned by Turkish businessman Mehmet Kutman, said the talks were ongoing and the deadline for the container group to make a firm offer or walk away is July 13.

Global Ports, which has presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia-Pacific regions, operates 26 cruise ports across 14 countries and also has a commercial port operation that specialises in container and general cargo handling.

Last month, Global Ports pointed to a strong rebound in cruise activity and said it expects occupancy levels to reach "historical levels" before the end of 2022 calendar year.

