London hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund VR Capital is resisting efforts by Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz to restructure its debt, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.

VR Capital is one of the lead investors involved in a stand-off between Naftogaz and its bondholders, FT reported, citing sources.

