London hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

London-based hedge fund VR Capital is resisting efforts by Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz to restructure its debt, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund VR Capital is resisting efforts by Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz to restructure its debt, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.

VR Capital is one of the lead investors involved in a stand-off between Naftogaz and its bondholders, FT reported, citing sources.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters