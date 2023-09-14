News & Insights

London gold body aims to create secure global database

September 14, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) on Thursday called for proposals from service firms to create a secure global database that would improve trust in thegold markets value chain.

Gold refineries must source gold responsibly under the industry body's accreditation requirements, allowing them access to London's bullion market, the world's largest.

"Our goal is to establish an efficient platform combining information about the sources of LBMA Good Delivery metal, refinery production, vault holdings, and other key intelligence all within the context of enhanced standards for responsible and sustainable sourcing," LBMA Chief Executive Ruth Crowell said in a statement.

Proposals should be submitted by the end of September.

