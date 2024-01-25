London-focused Workspace CEO Clemett to step down this year

Adds details on departing CEO in paragraphs 2 and 3, Q3 pricing in paragraph 4

Jan 25 (Reuters) - London-focused flexible office-space provider Workspace Group WKP.L said on Thursday that Graham Clemett, its chief executive of five years, would step down this year once his successor gets appointed.

Clemett, 63, leaves at a time when flexible space operators such as Workspace have outperformed the traditional landlords on the operational front in the UK, as tenants opt for short-term leases and reassess their strategies periodically amid lingering broader economic worries.

A British national, Clemett has been with Workspace for 16 years, initially as its chief financial officer and then CEO since 2019.

Separately, the company which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, said like-for-like rent per square feet rose 1.7% in the December quarter to 43.6 million pounds ($55.5 million).

Like-for-like occupancy at its properties was broadly stable at 88.2% in the third quarter, compared with 88.6% during the previous September quarter.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

