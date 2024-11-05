London Finance & Investment Shifts Strategy with Liquidation

London Finance & Investment (GB:LFI) has released an update.
London Finance & Investment Group PLC has liquidated its stock market investments, opting to hold £23.2 million in short-term fixed deposits in Sterling and US dollars with an interest rate of approximately 4.7%. This strategic move reflects a shift in the company’s investment approach, potentially signaling a cautious stance in the current market environment.
