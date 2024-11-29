News & Insights

London Finance & Investment Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 29, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

London Finance & Investment (GB:LFI) has released an update.

London Finance & Investment Group PLC announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed with overwhelming support. The meeting saw a high level of participation, with proxy votes accounting for over 27% of the total share capital. This strong endorsement reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

