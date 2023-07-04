London cocoa soars to 46-year peaks, bullish funds in control for now

Updates with closing prices

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a 46-year peak on Tuesday, with bullish funds in full control for now, physical sellers still sidelined and trading volumes low because U.S. markets were closed for the July 4 holiday.

September London cocoa LCCc2 hit 2,678 pounds per metric ton, its highest since 1977, as funds continued to extend their long positions, banking on future price rises.

One dealer said that chocolate makers are believed to be low on stock, meaning they will be forced at some point to buy.

On the sell side, meanwhile, this is a quiet time of year as top producer West Africa wraps up its mid-crop harvest while prospects for the next main crop remain largely unknown.

"If (funds) are happy to remain long and there's no apparent selling, who says how long this can carry on for," the dealer said.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) recently more than doubled its global cocoa deficit projection for the current 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 metric tons.

Dealers, however, say there is talk in the market of a much wider deficit of about 200,000 metric tons, which comes on top of last season's deficit of ABOUT 225,000 tons.

September London cocoa LCCc2 had slipped back slightly by the close and ended 0.8% down at 2,639 pounds per metric ton.

U.S. markets were shut for a national holiday, though September New York cocoa CCc2 closed on Monday with a gain of 1.4% at $3,399 a metric ton, having touched a 7-1/2 year high of $3,414.

In other soft commodities, August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $651.10 a metric ton.

October raw sugar SBc1 on ICE Futures U.S. had closed 2.3% up at 23.32 cents per lb on Monday.

September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.4% to $2,527 a metric ton.

September arabica coffee KCc2 on ICE Futures U.S. closed 0.9% up on Monday at $1.650 per lb, edging away from last week's five-month low.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

