London Clearing House says looking at clearing US Treasuries

March 13, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

By Carolina Mandl

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's LSEG.L London Clearing House (LCH) business is looking into clearing U.S. Treasuries, its head of Americas John Horkan said on Wednesday at a conference hosted by the Futures Industry Association in Boca Raton, Florida.

The comments come a day after CME Group CME.O said it also plans to apply to clear U.S. Treasuriesand Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N said it is interested in this market.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December adopted new rules aimed at reducing systemic risk in the $26 trillion U.S. Treasury market by forcing more trades through clearing houses.

Currently, the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of trade processor DTCC, is the country's sole clearer of Treasuries.

DTCC's Head Of Fixed Income Laura Klimpel said in the panel about clearing that the new U.S. Treasuries clearing mandate was likely to increase DTCC's activity by between $2.5 trillion and $4 trillion a day. Currently, it clears $7 trillion a day.

