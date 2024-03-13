London Clearing House says looking at clearing U.S. Treasuries

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's LSEG.L London Clearing House (LCH) business is looking into clearing U.S. Treasuries, its head of Americas John Horkan said Wednesday at a conference hosted by the Futures Industry Association in Boca Raton, Florida.

The comments come a day after CME Group CME.O said it also plans to apply to clear U.S. Treasuries.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Megan Davies)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.