News & Insights

Stocks

London City Equities Adjusts Stake in Fiducian Group

October 30, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiducian Group Ltd (AU:FID) has released an update.

London City Equities Limited has reduced its stake in Fiducian Group Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 7.08% to 5.83%. This change reflects various market transactions, indicating a shift in their investment strategy. Investors might find this adjustment in holdings noteworthy as it could impact Fiducian’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:FID stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.