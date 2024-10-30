London City Equities Adjusts Stake in Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Ltd (AU:FID) has released an update.

London City Equities Limited has reduced its stake in Fiducian Group Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 7.08% to 5.83%. This change reflects various market transactions, indicating a shift in their investment strategy. Investors might find this adjustment in holdings noteworthy as it could impact Fiducian’s market dynamics.

