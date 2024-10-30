London City Equities Adjusts Stake in Fiducian Group

London City Equities Ltd (AU:LCE) has released an update.

London City Equities Ltd has reported a reduction in its voting power in Fiducian Group Limited, with its shareholding decreasing from 7.08% to 5.83%. This change signifies a notable shift in the company’s investment strategy and could impact market perceptions of Fiducian Group’s stock. Investors may want to monitor these developments closely as they could influence future market dynamics.

