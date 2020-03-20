London Capital & Finance bondholders challenge UK Ombudsman in court

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published

Bondholders suffering losses from the collapse of London Capital & Finance said on Friday they were seeking a judicial review of how the Financial Ombudsman has handled their claims for compensation.

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Bondholders suffering losses from the collapse of London Capital & Finance said on Friday they were seeking a judicial review of how the Financial Ombudsman has handled their claims for compensation.

"We are delighted to have been able to commence this case and thank the Administrative Court for its cooperation," said Thomas Donegan, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling who is acting on behalf of the bondholders.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More