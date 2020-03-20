London Capital & Finance bondholders challenge UK Ombudsman in court

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Bondholders suffering losses from the collapse of London Capital & Finance said on Friday they were seeking a judicial review of how the Financial Ombudsman has handled their claims for compensation.

"We are delighted to have been able to commence this case and thank the Administrative Court for its cooperation," said Thomas Donegan, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling who is acting on behalf of the bondholders.

