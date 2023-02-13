London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise after series of strikes

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Around 1,800 London bus drivers employed by Abellio have accepted an 18% pay increase in a long-running dispute that involved more than 20 days of strike action, their trade union Unite said on Monday.

Under the deal, drivers with over two years' service will be paid 18 pounds ($21.75) an hour, equating to a pay increase of 18% on the basic rate, Unite said. ($1 = 0.8274 pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar) ((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STRIKES/BUS DRIVERS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.