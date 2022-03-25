London benchmark nickel climbs 8.5% at open

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract CMNI3 climbed by 8.5% to $40,400 a tonne shortly after the market opened on Friday.

The contract, which has been highly volatile over the past few weeks, avoided hitting its 15% daily trading limit, which it hit in the past two sessions.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. Trading resumed on March 16.

On Friday prices for the metal used in stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles dropped as much as 2% in thin and volatile trading. By 0822 GMT it was down 0.3% at $37,100.

Nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) ended 11.5% up at 250,840 yuan ($39,409) a tonne on Friday after hitting its 20% upper limit.

($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan renminbi)

