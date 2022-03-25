London benchmark nickel climbs 8.5% at open

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract CMNI3 climbed by 8.5% to $40,400 a tonne shortly after the market opened on Friday.

The contract, which has been highly volatile over the past few weeks, avoided hitting its 15% daily trading limit, which it hit in the past two session.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )

