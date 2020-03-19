London-based City AM newspaper to suspend printing amid virus outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - London-based City AM newspaper will temporarily suspend its print operation as the publishing industry faces the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Following Friday's edition (Mar. 20) City A.M. will temporarily suspend its print operation until our readers start returning to the capital. The digital edition will be available on CityAM.com, as it always has been," City AM Media Group said in a statement late on Thursday.

The group is not making any redundancies, though it is implementing measures to cut costs, the statement said.

The newspaper's entire staff, including management and reporters, have been asked to take a 50% pay cut next month.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.