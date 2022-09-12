London agricultural futures markets to close on Sept. 19

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe's white sugar, robusta coffee, London cocoa and UK feed wheat futures and options markets will be shut on Sept. 19, it said on Monday.

The amendment to the exchange's trading schedule follows announcement by the UK government that the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth would be held on that day, it said in a circular.

