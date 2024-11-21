Loncor Gold Reports Asset Increase Amidst Rising Deficit

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) has released an update.

Loncor Gold Inc. has reported unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing an increase in total assets to $27.3 million from $24.4 million at the end of 2023. Despite the rise in assets, the company experienced a widened deficit, highlighting challenges in managing expenses and liabilities. Investors might find interest in the company’s financial strategies as it navigates the complexities of asset management and operational costs.

