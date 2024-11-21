News & Insights

Stocks

Loncor Gold Reports Asset Increase Amidst Rising Deficit

November 21, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Loncor Gold Inc. has reported unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing an increase in total assets to $27.3 million from $24.4 million at the end of 2023. Despite the rise in assets, the company experienced a widened deficit, highlighting challenges in managing expenses and liabilities. Investors might find interest in the company’s financial strategies as it navigates the complexities of asset management and operational costs.

For further insights into TSE:LN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LONCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.