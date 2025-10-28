Loncor Gold (LONCF) Price Target Decreased by 16.97% to 1.12

The average one-year price target for Loncor Gold (OTCPK:LONCF) has been revised to $1.12 / share. This is a decrease of 16.97% from the prior estimate of $1.35 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.99 to a high of $1.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 250.24% from the latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loncor Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LONCF is 0.95%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 13,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 6,917K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares , representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONCF by 35.48% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 4,643K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONCF by 22.11% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 2,400K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONCF by 0.53% over the last quarter.

