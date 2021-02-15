(LON) Vodafone’s Vantage Towers secures debt

Telecom towers business Vantage Towers, which is being spun out by Vodafone, has secured external debt financing to refinance €2.3bn of intercompany loans ahead of a potential initial public offering in Frankfurt.

The financing is expected to be implemented during the fourth quarter of full-year 2021, the company said in its third quarter results update on Monday.

Vodafone plans to float Vantage on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in March in a share offering worth around €3bn, three people close to the matter told Reuters.

Vantage expects initial leverage of 4.0 times, consistent with an investment grade rating, providing the company with flexibility for additional organic and inorganic opportunities through €1bn of leverage capacity, which can be additionally bolstered with equity issuance.

The move comes at a time of heightened deal-making activity in the telecom towers market as telecoms operators divest tower assets to deleverage and invest in network upgrades.

American Tower Corp is acquiring Telxius Telecom’s mobile phone masts division in Europe and Latin America for around €7.7bn.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Cellnex has agreed exclusivity on the acquisition of French telecommunications tower operator Hivory from Altice for €5.2bn as well as the integration of Deutsche Telekom towers and sites in the Netherlands as part of an €18bn investment programme.

