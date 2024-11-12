Loma Negra Shows Resilience Amidst Economic Challenges

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has released an update.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima showcased resilience in its 3Q24 financial results despite a challenging economic environment, with a notable recovery in cement dispatches and effective cost control measures. The company’s net revenues fell by 21.2% to Ps. 180.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18.5%, but a solid balance sheet was maintained with a net debt of US$ 177 million. The cement segment managed to maintain its margins, whereas other segments like concrete and railroad saw margin expansions, highlighting Loma Negra’s strategic adaptability.

