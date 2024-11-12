News & Insights

Loma Negra Shows Resilience Amidst Economic Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 03:57 pm EST

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima showcased resilience in its 3Q24 financial results despite a challenging economic environment, with a notable recovery in cement dispatches and effective cost control measures. The company’s net revenues fell by 21.2% to Ps. 180.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18.5%, but a solid balance sheet was maintained with a net debt of US$ 177 million. The cement segment managed to maintain its margins, whereas other segments like concrete and railroad saw margin expansions, highlighting Loma Negra’s strategic adaptability.

