Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is:

7.8% = AR$5.0b ÷ AR$64b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 31% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:LOMA Past Earnings Growth February 14th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is LOMA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LOMA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 61%, meaning the company only retains 39% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 76% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's future ROE will rise to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has some positive attributes. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.