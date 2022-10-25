Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had AR$13.6b of debt, an increase on AR$5.40b, over one year. However, it does have AR$13.3b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about AR$304.9m.

How Healthy Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had liabilities of AR$21.5b due within a year, and liabilities of AR$29.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AR$13.3b as well as receivables valued at AR$7.46b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AR$30.1b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a market capitalization of AR$118.5b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. But either way, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.014 and EBIT of 14.9 times the interest expense. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 28% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima recorded free cash flow of 28% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's EBIT growth rate has us nervous. To wit both its interest cover and net debt to EBITDA were encouraging signs. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

