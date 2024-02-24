Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (LOMA) Price Target Increased by 16.23% to 4.07

The average one-year price target for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:LOMA) has been revised to 4.07 / share. This is an increase of 16.23% from the prior estimate of 3.51 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.03 to a high of 4.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.19% from the latest reported closing price of 6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOMA is 0.31%, a decrease of 19.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 31,288K shares. The put/call ratio of LOMA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,376K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 5.45% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 6,442K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 5,873K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 1,444K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 25.08% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,440K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Loma Negra Companía Industrial Argentina S.A. is an Argentine manufacturer and the countrys leading maker of cement, concrete, and lime. The company, established by businessman Alfredo Fortabat, also founded its own sports club, C.S.yD. Loma Negra three years later.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.