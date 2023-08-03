Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - ADR (LOMA) Price Target Decreased by 27.40% to 8.10

The average one-year price target for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - ADR (NYSE:LOMA) has been revised to 8.10 / share. This is an decrease of 27.40% from the prior estimate of 11.15 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.02 to a high of 8.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.59% from the latest reported closing price of 6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 20.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOMA is 0.44%, a decrease of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 30,583K shares. The put/call ratio of LOMA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,102K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,260K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 16.39% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 6,442K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 5,873K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,311K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 91.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 351.68% over the last quarter.

Autonomy Capital holds 1,210K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Background Information

Loma Negra Companía Industrial Argentina S.A. is an Argentine manufacturer and the countrys leading maker of cement, concrete, and lime. The company, established by businessman Alfredo Fortabat, also founded its own sports club, C.S.yD. Loma Negra three years later.

