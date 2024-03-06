Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) standing at $6.78, reflecting a +1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.75% lower. Right now, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.39 for its industry.

Meanwhile, LOMA's PEG ratio is currently 0.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.