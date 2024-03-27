Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.82, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.47% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.11% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $733.31 million. These totals would mark changes of +411.76% and -20.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower. As of now, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.86.

It's also important to note that LOMA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

