Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $7.11, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.89. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.55.

It's also important to note that LOMA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

