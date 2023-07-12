Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Stock Moves 0.74%: What You Should Know

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.80, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.47% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 8.02% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $863.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +784.62% and -1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.88, which means Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LOMA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.