Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) ended the recent trading session at $6.49, demonstrating a -1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.75% decrease. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.03.

One should further note that LOMA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

