Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $6.62, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $863.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.23.

Meanwhile, LOMA's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

