Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $6.14, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $863.9 million, which would represent changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.43, so one might conclude that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

