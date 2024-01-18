Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) reached $6.72, with a +1.97% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.23% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.53 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.49.

One should further note that LOMA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

