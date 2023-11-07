Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) ending at $6.19, denoting a +0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The company's shares have seen of 0% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $863.9 million, indicating changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.41 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LOMA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

