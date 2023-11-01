Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $5.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.55% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 5.37% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $863.9 million, signifying shifts of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.94.

It's also important to note that LOMA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

